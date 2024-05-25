ADVERTISEMENT

Karthi-Nalan Kumarasamy film titled ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’; first look out

Updated - May 25, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The first-look poster of Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’shows the actor in a cop avatar, surrounded by several MGR look-alikes

The Hindu Bureau

Karthi’s first-look from ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’. | Photo Credit: @Karthi_Offl/X

The first look and title of Karthi’s upcoming film with director Nalan Kumarasamy is out. The Tamil is titled Vaa Vaathiyaar.

The makers of the film released Karthi’s first look from the movie. The actor is seen in a cop avatar with red-tinted sunglasses. He is surrounded by several look-alikes of Tamil star MGR, who was popularly recognised as Vathiyar.

The quirky poster hints at a comedy drama. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer of the movie while George C Williams will handle cinematography. Vaa Vaathiyaar is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green.

Vaa Vaathiyaar also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, G M Sundar and Rajkiran. Meanwhile, Karthi is also working with 96 director Prem Kumar. The film is titled Meiyazhagan. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

Nalan, who debuted with the hit comedy thriller Soodhu Kavvum (2013), made his sophomore movie, Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum in 2016. He directed a short film, Aadal Paadal, in the anthology Kutty Story (2020). Nalan also co-wrote the screenplay of the acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja.

