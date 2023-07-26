Karthi and Arvind Swami team up for ‘96’ director Premkumar’s next

July 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Looks like the speculations were true. It was earlier rumoured that director Premkumar of 96fame will next work with Karthi on a new film that will also star Arvind Swami. The film’s cinematographer, PC Sreeram has now confirmed the film with a tweet.

Govind Vasantha, who worked on the chartbuster album of 96, is teaming up once again with Prem for the upcoming project. The film will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the banner behind Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam and Viruman.

More details on the project are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Karthi will next be seen in Raju Murugan’s Japan.

