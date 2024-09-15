ADVERTISEMENT

‘Karthi 29’: Tamil star Karthi’s next, with writer-director Thamizh, announced

Published - September 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST

‘Karthi 29’ is produced by brothers S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah and Raja Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Karthi 29’; Karthi

Tamil star Karthi’s 29th film has been announced. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Thamizh, known for helming the 2024 political thriller Election and the critically acclaimed Seththumaan (2022).

Karthi 29 is produced by brothers S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah and Raja Subramanian. A concept poster shared by the makers depicts a ship navigating the high seas. The film will release in 2025.

Karthi will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film Meiyazhagan, written and directed by C. Prem Kumar. Also starring Arvind Swamy, the film is slated for release on September 27. His other projects include Vaa Vaathiyaare and Sardar 2.

