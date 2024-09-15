GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Karthi 29’: Tamil star Karthi’s next, with writer-director Thamizh, announced

‘Karthi 29’ is produced by brothers S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah and Raja Subramanian

Published - September 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Karthi 29’; Karthi

A poster for ‘Karthi 29’; Karthi

Tamil star Karthi’s 29th film has been announced. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Thamizh, known for helming the 2024 political thriller Election and the critically acclaimed Seththumaan (2022).

‘Election’ movie review: An earnest Vijay Kumar tries to salvage this meandering film

Karthi 29 is produced by brothers S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah and Raja Subramanian. A concept poster shared by the makers depicts a ship navigating the high seas. The film will release in 2025.

Karthi will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film Meiyazhagan, written and directed by C. Prem Kumar. Also starring Arvind Swamy, the film is slated for release on September 27. His other projects include Vaa Vaathiyaare and Sardar 2.

Published - September 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.