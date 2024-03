‘Kartam Bhugtam’, starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, gets release date

March 27, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Directed by Soham P Shah, the psychological thriller film is set to release in cinemas on May 17

Kartam Bhugtam, a psychological thriller film starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, will release in cinemas on May 17, the makers have announced. Directed by Soham P. Shah, known for films like Kaal (2005) and Luck (2009), Kartam Bhugtam explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma. The film’s title roughly translates to’what goes around, comes around’ or ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’. ALSO READ Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor’s horror-comedy titled ‘Kapkapiii’

Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany are also featured in the cast.

Talking about the film, Shreyas Talpade said in a statement, “For me, Kartam Bhugtam embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartam Bhugtam will have a nationwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.