Kariya re-release: Darshan in jail but fans celebrate the star on the big screen

A day after Darshan was shifted to Ballari district prison, fans of the Kannada actor had something to cheer for. Single screens in Bengaluru saw packed crowds as Darshan’s blockbuster film Kariya was re-released across the State on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Darshan in jail for the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, there is an indefinite delay in his upcoming films. Kariya, the directorial debut of Prem of Jogi fame, is another film that has jumped onto the bandwagon of re-releasing hit movies.

Despite the murder case tarnishing the actor’s reputation, the scenes on the opening day of Kariya reiterated the strong fandom enjoyed by Darshan. The film was released in 50 cinemas across Karnataka. Be it any big re-release, the first few days are going to witness a mad rush before the craze dies down, said theatre owners.

Released in 2003, Kariya enjoyed a terrific run in theatres, crossing 100 days in many. The gangster film featured 23 real criminals and the gimmick from the makers paid off. Kariya is also popular for its songs and fans on Friday danced to the hit number ‘Kenchalo manchalo’ by C. Ashwath.

Police personnel were deployed for security at cinemas for early morning shows. Prasanna cinema on Magadi Road here witnessed an uncontrollable crowd for the 10.30 a.m show. One person was detained by the police for creating nuisance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.