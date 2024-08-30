GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kariya re-release: Darshan in jail but fans celebrate the star on the big screen

The re-release of the 2003 hit came as a small relief for the die-hard fans of Darshan, whose arrest in the Renukaswamy murder case has put his upcoming projects in limbo

Published - August 30, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Fans outside Prasanna theatre in Bengaluru where Darshan-starrer ‘Kariya’ was re-released on Friday.

Fans outside Prasanna theatre in Bengaluru where Darshan-starrer 'Kariya' was re-released on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKATA JAIN

A day after Darshan was shifted to Ballari district prison, fans of the Kannada actor had something to cheer for. Single screens in Bengaluru saw packed crowds as Darshan’s blockbuster film Kariya was re-released across the State on Friday.

With Darshan in jail for the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, there is an indefinite delay in his upcoming films. Kariya, the directorial debut of Prem of Jogi fame, is another film that has jumped onto the bandwagon of re-releasing hit movies.

Despite the murder case tarnishing the actor’s reputation, the scenes on the opening day of Kariya reiterated the strong fandom enjoyed by Darshan. The film was released in 50 cinemas across Karnataka. Be it any big re-release, the first few days are going to witness a mad rush before the craze dies down, said theatre owners.

Released in 2003, Kariya enjoyed a terrific run in theatres, crossing 100 days in many. The gangster film featured 23 real criminals and the gimmick from the makers paid off. Kariya is also popular for its songs and fans on Friday danced to the hit number ‘Kenchalo manchalo’ by C. Ashwath.

Police personnel were deployed for security at cinemas for early morning shows. Prasanna cinema on Magadi Road here witnessed an uncontrollable crowd for the 10.30 a.m show. One person was detained by the police for creating nuisance.

