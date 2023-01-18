Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Brown’ becomes only Indian series to be part of Berlin Market Selects 2023

January 18, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming neo-noir drama series Brown has become the only Indian web show to be part of Berlin Market Selects 2023. The Zee Studios series, also starring Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan, is directed by Abhinay Deo.

The Berlinale Series Market (set to be held from February 20-22) has returned to Potsdamer Platz for its ninth edition. The third edition of the curated series Berlinale Series Market Selects includes a total of 16 titles from five continents, among them Chile, South Africa, Israel, Belgium, Lithuania and India, as well as two German productions.

The story of Brown centres on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that’s their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

Karisma said that playing the character was creatively satisfying. “I am extremely happy to be a part of ‘Brown’ and working with such a fantastic director Abhinay Deo, and Zee Studios who have backed such fabulous content. Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least. Super excited that ‘Brown’ has been chosen on an international platform, the Berlinale Series Market Select.”

Shariq Patel, CBO of Zee Studios said, “As a studio, we have been making a conscious effort to create films and shows that can be presented on the World stage. Brown is the studio’s first attempt at creating a show which is truly world-class, and to be part of the eminent Berlinale Series Market Selects for 2023 is a matter of great pride for us. The brilliance of Abhinay Deo behind the camera and Karisma Kapoor in front of it, is surely going to excite audiences world wide.”

Abhinay Deo, the director of Brown said, “Suspense and human vulnerabilities round out Brown’s artillery. To be precise, it also carries a time pressure element and a series of mysterious events that shall keep the audiences hooked on to their seats.”

Ashima Awasthi, Creative Head of Zee Studios, shared, “ Brown is a series with a powerful narrative that is a study in characters. Karishma has acting in her blood and along with a brilliant cast of Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, KK Raina and Jishu Sen, she delivers a stellar performance in this compelling drama. Being selected as one amongst only 16 titles globally at Berlinale Series Market reiterates our focus on creating stories for global audiences.”

The Berlinale Series Market is a joint initiative of the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and Berlinale Talents.