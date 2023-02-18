HamberMenu
Karen Gillan and Marton Csokas join Russell Crowe in crime film ‘Sleeping Dogs’

The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s critically-acclaimed novel “The Book of Mirrors".

February 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

PTI
Karen Gillan

Marvel star Karen Gillan and Marton Csokas have joined the cast of Russell Crowe-led crime drama film “Sleeping Dogs".

According to entertainment website Varitey, the film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s critically-acclaimed novel “The Book of Mirrors".

Adam Cooper and Bill Collage have penned the screenplay. The film also marks Cooper’s feature directorial debut.

The story centres on Crowe’s character, a former homicide detective who, in the wake of a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment, is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from his past – the grisly murder of a college professor (Csokas).

Fighting to regain his memory, the detective enlists his former partner to help him revive the investigation. They encounter a magnetic and mysterious woman (Gillan), a tangle of contradictions and secrets and a horrific reality that changes the detective’s world view in the blink of an eye, the plotline reads.

Nickel City Pictures' Mark Fasano is producing the movie alongside Cooper, Collage, Deborah Glover and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary.

Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier and Ford Corbett are executive producers.

