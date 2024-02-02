ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s heist comedy ‘The Crew’ gets a release date

February 02, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor

PTI

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew’. | Photo Credit: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's upcoming heist comedy The Crew will be released in theatres on March 29. Kareena shared the news by posting a teaser video that features the three actors dressed in flight crew outfits, walking at an airport.

"Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theatres this March," the actor wrote on Instagram. Kriti and Tabu also shared the teaser clip on their respective Instagram pages.

The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

