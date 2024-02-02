GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s heist comedy ‘The Crew’ gets a release date

The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor

February 02, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

PTI
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew’.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew’. | Photo Credit: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's upcoming heist comedy The Crew will be released in theatres on March 29. Kareena shared the news by posting a teaser video that features the three actors dressed in flight crew outfits, walking at an airport.

ALSO READ
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu’s ‘The Crew’ begins production

"Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theatres this March," the actor wrote on Instagram. Kriti and Tabu also shared the teaser clip on their respective Instagram pages.

The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

ALSO READ:‘Lootcase’ movie review: An aimless comedy of errors

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.