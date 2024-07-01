ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to release on September 13

Published - July 01, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Kareena, who most recently appeared in ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will is also making her production debut with the murder mystery

PTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘The Buckingham Murders

Director Hansal Mehta's much awaited film "The Buckingham Murders", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit the screens on September 13, the makers said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena, who most recently appeared in "Crew" alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will is also making her production debut with the murder mystery which she has co-produced alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

Tabu interview on ‘Crew’ and box office success: This is a great phase to be in

The makers shared the poster of the film along with its release date on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan," the post read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Buckingham Murders" also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Marvel at the Khans: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan on turning superheroes with ‘Wastelanders’

The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's latest film in his cop universe "Singham Again", scheduled to release on November 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US