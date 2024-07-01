Director Hansal Mehta's much awaited film "The Buckingham Murders", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit the screens on September 13, the makers said on Monday.

Kareena, who most recently appeared in "Crew" alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will is also making her production debut with the murder mystery which she has co-produced alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

The makers shared the poster of the film along with its release date on Instagram.

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan," the post read.

"The Buckingham Murders" also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker.

The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's latest film in his cop universe "Singham Again", scheduled to release on November 1.