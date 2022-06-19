Kareena with the crew of the film

June 19, 2022 19:27 IST

The film, which marks Kareena’s OTT debut, is a feature adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s bestseller of the same name

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming feature film, The Devotion of Suspect X, has wrapped up shoot. The film is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s 2005 bestseller novel of the same name.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the murder mystery film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in leading roles.

Kareena announced the news on her Instagram page. The actor posted pictures with the film’s team and wrote, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh.”

The movie, which marks Kareena's OTT debut, is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's banner Boundscript and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump which is slated to be released on August 11.

Jaideep was most recently seen in the ZEE5 series The Broken News and Vijay will soon feature in Darlings, another Netflix film. Sujoy last directed Typewriter, a series for Netflix.