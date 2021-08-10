Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with ‘Scam 1992’ director Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ekta Kapoor

10 August 2021 13:30 IST

The untitled project also has producer Ekta Kapoor on board

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her new project, in which she’s collaborating with director Hansal Mehta and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Hansal Mehta also posted on social media, “They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor.”

The yet-to-be-titled project will mark Kareena’s first film since the birth of her second son Jeh Ali Khan. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta is also busy with his film Faraaz, starring newcomers Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor.