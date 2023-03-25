ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu’s ‘The Crew’ begins production

March 25, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, ‘The Crew’ is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey

PTI

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon | Photo Credit: @tabutiful (Instagram), @kareenakapoorkhan (Instagram), @kritisanon (Instagram)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer “The Crew” has started filming, the makers announced on Saturday.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, “The Crew” is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

The upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Ektaa said “The Crew” will both entertain and inspire people.

"I believe that the magic of cinema lies in the collaborative efforts of every member. With 'The Crew', I am excited to embark on a journey with my team to create a story that will not only entertain but also inspire.

"With an incredible cast and crew, I am confident that this film will be a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity,” the producer said in a statement.

Rhea, who earlier produced “Aisha” and “Khoobsurat”, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, said she is grateful to begin work on the film with her dream cast.

"As we embark on this exciting journey of filming 'The Crew', I am filled with gratitude and enthusiasm. Collaborating with Ektaa has been a true joy, as we share a common passion for bringing unique and compelling stories to the screen.

"I am filled with gratitude for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together a dream star cast for 'The Crew',” she said.

"The Crew" marks the second collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding”.

The film will be shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting taking place in Mumbai. It is expected to hit the theatres this year.

