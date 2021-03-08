Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture with new born

Kareena Kapoor’s picture on social media

08 March 2021 12:21 IST

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women’s Day.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21.

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy women’s day my loves,” she captioned the picture.

Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi waiting to get the first glimpse of the child, when the former was discharged from the hospital last month.

The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The four-year-old toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”.