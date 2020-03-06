Kareena Kapoor Khan finally makes Instagram debut

Jennifer Aniston broke the platform with her debut post a few months ago, and now we have our desi Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan also following suit.

While the actor has always maintained she was not going to join any social media platform, she also did let slip on a couple of talk shows (such as Koffee with Karan) earlier that she has a ‘fake’ account which she secretly uses to keep updated on the world of celebrity pictures and gossip.

However, now, in what seems to be a promotional collaboration with Puma athleisure, the Good Newwz star posted her first picture in all-black attire, captioning it, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram”

Earlier, the account had a video of a black cat passing by, reading, ‘Play, Pause and Loading’ which hinted at her becoming active soon.

The account @kareenakapoorkhan has already racked up 641,000 followers as of now, as more fans discover the star on Instagram.

On the film front, the actor has Laal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium in the pipeline.