Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally makes Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan   | Photo Credit: Instagram

The ‘Good Newwz’ star posted her first picture in all-black attire, in what seems to be a promotional collaboration with Puma athleisure

Jennifer Aniston broke the platform with her debut post a few months ago, and now we have our desi Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan also following suit.

While the actor has always maintained she was not going to join any social media platform, she also did let slip on a couple of talk shows (such as Koffee with Karan) earlier that she has a ‘fake’ account which she secretly uses to keep updated on the world of celebrity pictures and gossip.

View this post on Instagram

The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

However, now, in what seems to be a promotional collaboration with Puma athleisure, the Good Newwz star posted her first picture in all-black attire, captioning it, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram”

Earlier, the account had a video of a black cat passing by, reading, ‘Play, Pause and Loading’ which hinted at her becoming active soon.

The account @kareenakapoorkhan has already racked up 641,000 followers as of now, as more fans discover the star on Instagram.

On the film front, the actor has Laal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium in the pipeline.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 2:28:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/kareena-kapoor-khan-finally-makes-instagram-debut/article30999354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY