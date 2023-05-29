HamberMenu
Kareena Kapoor Khan attends Monaco Grand Prix 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the likes of Tom Holland, Michael Douglas and Yuvraj Singh at the grand F1 event

May 29, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

ANI
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Monaco Grand Prix 2023 

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Monaco Grand Prix 2023 

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added glamour to the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 with her presence. After appearing in an easy-breezy look in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching baggy pants, Kareena served another comfy yet stylish look. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a few pictures from Monaco. The images show Kareena posing in Puma's black athleisure that she paired with a black coat and white shoes. Kareena looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun. The red lip colour elevated her sporty, formal look. Fans heaped praises on her after seeing the pictures. "Good looks, good looks and good looks," a fan commented, borrowing her famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena also shared pictures with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh from Monaco.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

