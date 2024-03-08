Yogaraj Bhat, the pioneer of youthful romance in Kannada cinema post-2000s, ditched his pet genre for a social drama in Dana Kayonu (2016). Starring Duniya Vijay and Priyamani, the criminally underrated film explored the man-animal bond and globalisation against a village backdrop. With Karataka Damanaka, Bhat has made his second full-fledged film on a social theme.
The film revolves around the people of Nandikolu, a village suffering from drought and poor education facilities. It’s been ten years since the village festival, and the locals compare their place with a graveyard. Elsewhere, a jailer in Bengaluru sends two conmen (Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva) to the village to bring his adamant father to the city.
Somehow, the lives of the despondent villagers change for the better thanks to these fraudsters. The two try to win the trust of the people by going out of their way to help them get justice against a corrupt MLA (Rangayana Raghu) and his henchman (Ravi Shankar). Karataka and Damanaka are the names of the foxes from The Panchatantra collection of animal fables, and Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva play the cunning human versions of the foxes. The duo engages in deceptive activities that are hard to believe but strangely funny, which is typical of Bhat’s comic sense.
Karataka Damanaka (Kannada)
The first half stays focused on its central conflict, and even the three songs don’t interrupt the film’s rhythm. Rangayana Raghu and Ravi Shanker, often seen in loud characters, deliver controlled performances despite the lack of depth in their roles. Thankfully, the female leads (Priya Anand and Nishvika Naidu) aren’t in the plot without purpose, as Bhat sets up the plot nicely with less chaos and more engaging drama.
