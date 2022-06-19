Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 to premiere on July 7

PTI June 19, 2022 16:26 IST

The director posted a mash-up video of moments from the previous seasons to announce the news

Karan Johar | Photo Credit: PTI

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced earlier today that the seventh season of his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. On his social media handles, the director posted a mash-up video of moments from the previous seasons to announce the news. "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Koffee with Karan first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. Meanwhile, on the film front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on February 10, 2023. He has also announced Action Film, his next movie as a director.



