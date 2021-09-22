Movies

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios collaborate for distribution deal

Dharma Productions and Viacom18 set to collaborate  

Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with Dharma Productions to bring some of the most-awaited Hindi films to the screen, including Karan Johar’s directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

As part of the association, the two companies will also collaborate on Shakun Batra’s next film featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan’s feature project, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Raj Mehta-directed “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as part of the cast.

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to be released over the next 18-24 months. Viacom18 has also acquired satellite rights for these films, a press release stated.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said collaborating to build a slate of films “further strengthens our long-term association” with Johar and Dharma Productions.

“As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment,” Andhare said in a statement on Wednesday.

Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it.” The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences, said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

“We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance,” Mehta further said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ to release on Pongal 2022

Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to star in Netflix web series ‘Rana Naidu’

‘Kate’ movie review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s action-thriller is all style and little substance

Shreya Mehta and Khushbu Baid on stories about women, balancing social media and acting, and more

Rana Daggubati’s Koshi is a massy avatar

Telugu film ‘Alanti Sitralu’: On four stories and four dimensions

Denise Richards join family-comedy ‘The Junkyard Dogs’

Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi on ‘Sivakumarin Sabadham’: My work is all about connecting with people

Shilpa Shetty after Raj Kundra gets bail: This rise will demand a lot of courage

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to release October 15 on Zee5

Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha’s ‘96’ in the works

Ladakh all set to roll out first edition of Himalayan Film Festival

‘Bhavai’ makers remove ‘objectionable’ dialogue from film, say they have highest regard for ‘Ramayana’

Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya team up for ‘Sunny’

Sekhar Kammula: ‘When people discuss issues I raise in my films, it’s as though my writing madness has paid off’

In ‘Ashvamithra’, director Earthling Koushalya views life from a child’s perspective

Emmys 2021: Here’s the list of key winners from the ceremony

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

Have you met Arya the randonneur?

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A piercingly poignant and sobering slice of the past
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 1:28:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/karan-johars-dharma-productions-viacom18-studios-collaborate-for-distribution-deal/article36605155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY