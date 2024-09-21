ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar to direct big-budget Netflix series

Published - September 21, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Described as a passion project for Johar, the web show will feature an ensemble of leading female actors

The Hindu Bureau

Karan Johar poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to make his OTT debut as solo director. The filmmaker known for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will helm a big-budget series for Netflix. Described as a passion project for Johar, the web show will feature an ensemble of leading female actors.

According to a press note, the script of the series is finalised and production is slated to commence in early 2025. It will stream in 2026.

“The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix’s most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026,” the note, quoting sources, said.

Johar was earlier co-director on the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, both on Netflix. Following the web series, he will return to the big screen with a grand action film.

