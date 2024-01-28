ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar says film with “south superstar, massively loved actress, legacy debut actor” is ready

January 28, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Johar added that people who guess the title and other details correctly would be invited to watch a glimpse of the project

PTI

Karan Johar | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said for the past year, his banner Dharma Productions has been involved in the shooting of a film, starring a "superstar from the south", a "massively loved actress" and a "legacy debut actor".

In a statement shared on Instagram, Johar said it is "not a film announcement", but people who guess the title and other details correctly would be invited to watch a glimpse of the project.

This "intriguing" film, he teased, is directed by a first-time director.

Johar most recently hosted the season eight finale of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

On the directing front, Karan’s last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film opened to positive reviews in 2023.

