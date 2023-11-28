Karan Johar pens emotional note as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' turns 20

November 28, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday penned down a long emotional note as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. Taking to Instagram, Johar dropped a special collage video that had a few scenes from the film and the track Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai playing in the background.

“This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts,” he wrote on Instagram.

Johar also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film. "And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he concluded. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues.

Kal Ho Naa Ho revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.