Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ performing amid Barbenheimer: Glad that we could shine

August 08, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hascollected Rs. 109.33 crore at the domestic box-office after an 11-day run in theatres. The film, a romantic family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, held firm commercially despite stiff competition from the Barbie-Oppenheimer juggernaut in cinemas.

In a recent interview with Variety, Johar opened up about his ‘deep-rooted anxiety’ about Barbenheimer, which has grossed over USD 1.5 billion collectively worldwide.

“The ‘Barbenheimer’ hype was real,” Johar, who has directed a feature film after a gap of seven years, told Variety.

“...At first I had apprehension and fear and then there was deep-rooted anxiety because both these films also performed very well in India. We are already fighting with each other – week after week there are releases – there are huge regional successes, then there are the OTT [streaming] platforms that you’re combating with. And now we have to deal with the success of Hollywood. I’m like, ‘It all is too much.’ But I’m glad that we could shine even though there was a storm,” Johar was quoted as saying.

In an earlier interview with IndieWire, Johar said he reads every review of his movies, and was surprised by the mix of critical and popular appreciation for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani.

“I’m somebody, unlike (some) filmmakers, I understand the importance of critics. I understand that they contribute to the evolution of pop culture in the mainstream,” Johar told the online publication.

“I told my marketing team: ‘Don’t send me any negative reviews,’ so I thought my inbox won’t be flooded that morning (the film opened). But when I surfaced and, one after the other, I was reading all the positive reviews, I was like ‘I don’t know what I’ve done.’ I’m not sure what exactly has resonated. Something good has happened, and I should accept it with gratitude and not expect it again,” Johar told IndieWire.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28. Besides Singh and Bhatt, the film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

