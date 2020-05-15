Movies

Karan Johar live on @the_hindu Instagram

In this edition of #DirectorsOnDirectors, Karan Johar talks about his mentor Yash Chopra, today at 8 pm 

Karan Johar has often called Yash Chopra his guiding light, the school of filmmaking from which he graduated. Who better than him then to take us through the wide-ranging, mind-boggling body of work of the legendary Hindi filmmaker? 

From social dramas like Dharamputra to a family film like Waqt, crime thriller Ittefaq to Deewar that marked the consolidation of Big B's Angry Young Man persona on screen and last but not the least the quintessential romances like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Lamhe and Dil To Paagal Hai.

In the session tonight we go through the astounding filmography of Chopra through Johar's eyes.

This edition of the #lockdownwithweekend series featuring Karan Johar is on Friday, May 15, at 8 pm IST on @the_hindu.

