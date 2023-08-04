ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Kill’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

August 04, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the action film stars up-and-comer Lakshya, who is making his Bollywood debut in the Dharma film ‘Bedhadak’

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshya in ‘Kill’

Kill, an upcoming action film co-produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, will premiere in the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars up-and-comer Lakshya, who is making his Bollywood debut in the Dharma film Bedhadak.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ movie review: Karan Johar’s celebration of imperfections looks well-groomed, but lacks a beating heart

Sharing a first-look of Lakshya from Kill, producer Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL’ – an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

Johar’s Dharma Productions entered a strategic content partnership with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment earlier this year.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions enters partnership with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment

Their first collaboration, a decades-spanning fantasy investigation series titled Gyaarah Gyaarah, will stream on ZEE5.

