Karan Johar, Guneet Monga announce collaboration on Hindi adaptation of French classic 'The Intouchables'

October 21, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Interestingly, the film was earlier adapted by Vamsi Paidipally for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Thozha’/’Oopiri’

ANI

A still from ‘The Intouchables’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After Kill, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment are now collaborating to remake the French comedy classic The Intouchables in Hindi. The project will be directed by Collin D'Cunha.

The Intouchables was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. It received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles.

Speaking about the new project, Karan said in a statement, "Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country."

Guneet Monga also expressed her excitement."The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action-packed, Kill we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about," she added.

Director Collin D'Cunha shared his enthusiasm for helming this project, saying, "Directing The Intouchables adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I'm greatly excited for and looking forward to".

More details regarding the project are awaited. Interestingly, the film was earlier adapted by Vamsi Paidipally for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual Thozha/Oopiri.

