‘Karan Arjun’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to re-release in theatres on 30th anniversary

After nearly three decades, Bollywood’s beloved classic, Karan Arjun, is set to make a return to theaters worldwide on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 1995 blockbuster, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, became a cultural phenomenon for its narrative of love, revenge, and reincarnation. The movie’s re-release marks an early celebration of its upcoming 30th anniversary in January 2025.

Rakesh Roshan announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a teaser that gave fans a glimpse of the film’s most iconic scenes. He noted, “Back in the 90s, there were no teasers, but today I’m thrilled to present one for Karan Arjun.”

Salman Khan, too, joined in, referencing a memorable line from the film with, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha… mere Karan Arjun aayenge (Rakhi ji was right…my Karan Arjun will return).”

Hrithik Roshan, who worked as an assistant director on the original film, also celebrated the re-release, and in his father’s work.

Upon its initial release, Karan Arjun captivated audiences with its tale of two titular brpthers, who are reincarnated to avenge their untimely deaths. Alongside Rakhee, the cast included Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri, all of whom contributed to making the film a defining piece of Indian cinema.

