‘Kappela’ to be remade in Telugu by ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ production house

Anna Ben in ‘Kappela’

06 July 2020 12:27 IST

The Malayalam film starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi, has been a huge success of Netflix

Malayalam film Kappela, starring Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi, has been a huge success of Netflix ever since it was made available on the platform last month. The romantic thriller released in theatres a week before the lockdown and had to be taken off, but found a new lease of life on the streaming platform.

Now, it has been announced that Kappela will be remade in Telugu, and the rights have been bagged by Sithara Entertainments, who last produced Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Nani’s Jersey. The same production team had also gotten the remake rights of earlier Malayalam films like Premam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela, took to social media to reveal the news, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Kappela is the third movie from malayalam industry after Premam & Ayyappanum Koshiyum to be bought by them! Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success! (sic)."

It is unclear who will reprise the roles of the Malayalam actors in the Telugu version, however, there is a lot of talk that Anna Ben could star in the remake as well. Kappela is in talks to be remade in Tamil too.