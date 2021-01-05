Movies

Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut

Kapil Sharma  

Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut.

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix.

“2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity,” the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

“I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number,” he quipped.

Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding “I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

