Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut

The comedian took to social media to share the big news and followed it with a video announcement

Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is heading to Netflix for his digital debut.

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film, it will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix.

“2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity,” the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

“I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number,” he quipped.

Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding “I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”