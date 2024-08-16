ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Sharma confirms second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix

Published - August 16, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The confirmation follows an earlier tease from Netflix in June

ANI

Kapil Sharma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Comedian Kapil Sharma has officially confirmed that the popular Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show,will return for a second season. The news comes months after Netflix first teased the possibility of a new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed by Netflix for season two

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Kapil shared the exciting update as he posted a picture of a bouquet along with a glimpse of the show's cast, adding a caption that read, "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is on the way."

Kapil Sharma’s Instagram story | Photo Credit: @kapilsharma/Instagram

The confirmation follows an earlier tease from Netflix in June. Netflix India's social media shared a video featuring highlights from the first season, which ended with a finale on June 22. The video not only marked the end of the first season but also hinted that the show would return for a second season "sooner than you think."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will shower entertainment again because The Great Indian Kapil Show's season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season 1 while you wait for the new season!," read the caption of the video.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for appreciation from people across the globe."This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe," he said in a statement.

"We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added.

It’s no laughing matter

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, talked about the expansion of the series."After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back...The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a delightful tradition for many. Kapil's ability to connect with audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment. Just like the previous season, we're delighted for audiences worldwide to experience laughter like never before," she said.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US