Kapil Sharma confirms second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix

The confirmation follows an earlier tease from Netflix in June

Published - August 16, 2024 04:01 pm IST

ANI
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Comedian Kapil Sharma has officially confirmed that the popular Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show,will return for a second season. The news comes months after Netflix first teased the possibility of a new season.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed by Netflix for season two

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Kapil shared the exciting update as he posted a picture of a bouquet along with a glimpse of the show's cast, adding a caption that read, "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is on the way."

Kapil Sharma’s Instagram story

Kapil Sharma’s Instagram story | Photo Credit: @kapilsharma/Instagram

The confirmation follows an earlier tease from Netflix in June. Netflix India's social media shared a video featuring highlights from the first season, which ended with a finale on June 22. The video not only marked the end of the first season but also hinted that the show would return for a second season "sooner than you think."

"It will shower entertainment again because The Great Indian Kapil Show's season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season 1 while you wait for the new season!," read the caption of the video.

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for appreciation from people across the globe."This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe," he said in a statement.

"We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added.

It’s no laughing matter

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, talked about the expansion of the series."After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back...The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a delightful tradition for many. Kapil's ability to connect with audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment. Just like the previous season, we're delighted for audiences worldwide to experience laughter like never before," she said.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry.

