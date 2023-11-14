HamberMenu
Kapil Sharma and team head to Netflix for new comedy show

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur are also a part of the new show

November 14, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

PTI
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Comedian Kapil Sharma has partnered with streaming service Netflix for a brand new comedy show. Sharma, who is known for his celebrity chat series The Kapil Sharma Show, is entering the streaming bandwagon to bring a "fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza to his fans around the world", a Netflix press release said.

Joining him on the new adventure are his fellow members from The Kapil Sharma Show - Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Sharma also made the announcement on social media through a video skit that also featured Singh, Abhishek, Sharda and Thakur.

While not a standalone comedy special, the fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for, Netflix said.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy have made him a household name across India for many years.

"We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address-Netflix," she added.

Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show became a rage among the viewers after it premiered on Sony in 2016. Many stars of Indian cinema, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, often made appearances on the popular show to promote their latest work.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

