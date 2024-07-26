ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kaos’ teaser trailer: Jeff Goldblum is a paranoid Zeus in mythology-flavoured satire

Published - July 26, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Created by Charlie Covell, the drama series will stream on Netflix from August 29

The Hindu Bureau

Jeff Goldblum in Netflix series ‘Kaos’

Jeff Goldblum is a mean, nervy, tracksuit-wearing Zeus confronting humankind in Kaos, an epic new show from Netflix.

Hailing from the mind of Charlie Covell, the creator of the hit British black comedy series The End of the F***ing World, Kaos is set in the modern world and sees a neurotic Zeus visiting a range of disasters on mankind. “I defy the gods,” says Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), a rebellious mortal, in the teaser trailer of Kaos, prompting angry looks from Zeus.

As per the plotline, Kaos follows the Greek gods as they desperately reassert their rule in the face of an impending apocalypse. Janet McTeer stars alongside Goldblum as Hera, Zeus’s wife. Other characters popping up from the Greek pantheon include Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Killian Scott as Orpheus and Debi Mazar as Medusa.

“As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind,” reads a synopsis of Kaos.

The series will stream on Netflix from August 29.

