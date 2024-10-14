Kanye West accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, at Diddy recording session

Kanye “Ye” West is facing a new lawsuit from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a recording session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The allegations, detailed in a recently amended lawsuit filed on October 8, stem from an incident at a studio gathering, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Pisciotta claims that after arriving at the session, drinks were served, and she was told by West’s team that everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay. She alleges that after taking a few sips of a drink poured by a studio assistant at West’s direction, she began to feel disoriented. Pisciotta says she has little memory of what happened afterward but woke up the next day feeling “immense shame and embarrassment.”

For years, Pisciotta believed she had been drugged and humiliated at the event. However, the lawsuit claims West later mentioned to her that they had “kind of hooked up” that night, providing her with details she had no recollection of.

This lawsuit follows an earlier one filed by Pisciotta in June, accusing West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and unpaid wages. She alleges that the rapper sent inappropriate messages and fixated on her personal relationships. West’s legal team, however, has denied the allegations, accusing Pisciotta of attempting to extort him for material gains.

Though Combs is named as the co-host of the event, Pisciotta has not accused him of any wrongdoing. West’s legal representatives have stated that they intend to pursue legal action against Pisciotta for what they describe as false accusations and blackmail.

