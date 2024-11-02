GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: ‘RRR’ action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty’s film

Produced by Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is a prequel to the sensational 2022 blockbuster ‘Kantara’

Published - November 02, 2024 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Todor Lazarov with Rishab Shetty.

Todor Lazarov with Rishab Shetty. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the sensational blockbuster Kantara (2022) starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, is currently being filmed in Kundapura, Karnataka. Action director Todor Lazarov, who choregraphed the stunt sequences for the Oscar-winning RRR, has been roped in for the prequel.

‘Jai Hanuman’: Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for ‘HanuMan’ sequel

The makers have shared a picture of Lazarov with film’s actor-director Rishab Shetty. The action director has joined the sets of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Kundapura. “All the way from Bulgaria to Kundapura to meet the amazing human being, actor and director,” Lazarov wrote on Instagram with the photograph.

The action choreographer, who has worked in Hell Boy and Marco Polo, has also been roped for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaavaas well. The Hindi historical film is set to have war sequences.

ALSO READ:IFFI 2023 | Kannada films are waiting for OTTs to open doors for them: Rishab Shetty

Meanwhile,Kantara: Chapter 1 will be produced by Hombale Films. Ajaneesh Loknath will be the music composer while Aravind Kashyap will be the cinematographer. Recently, the makers of Jai Hanuman, sequel to the 2024 blockbuster HanuMan, unveiled Rishab Shetty as the movie’s lead. Prasanth Varma is the film’s director.

