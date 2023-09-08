HamberMenu
‘Kannur Squad’ trailer: Mammootty and team go on a nationwide manhunt in this investigative thriller

The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj

September 08, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty in a still from ‘Kannur Squad’

Mammootty in a still from ‘Kannur Squad’ | Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany/YouTube

The trailer of actor Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller film Kannur Squad is here. Produced by the star himself under his Mammootty Kampany banner, the film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj.

The two-minute trailer shows Mammootty heading a special squad that goes on a nationwide quest to hunt criminals. “The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. The film shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainties in this gripping drama,” reads the logline from the makers.

The film also stars Kishore, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, and Sarath Sabha.

Kannur Squad has a story written by Muhammed Shafi, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues along with Rony David Raj.

With music scored by Sushin Shyam, the film has cinematography by Rahil and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. A release date is yet to be announced.

