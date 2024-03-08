‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action film, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, released the film’s first look today on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri.
The first look features Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall as he aims to take down his target. According to a statement from the makers, Vishnu plays Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.