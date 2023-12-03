‘Kannagi’ trailer: Keerthi Pandian, Ammu Abhirami and more promise four hard-hitting stories

December 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The trailer of Kannagi, starring Keerthi Pandian, Ammu Abhirami, Vidya Pradeep and Shaalin Zoya, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by YouTuber Yashwanth Kishore in his debut directorial, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15.

“Women are the only oppressed group in our society that lives in intimate association with their oppressors.” This Evelyn Cunningham quote that appears in the middle of the trailer seems to be at the core of what Kannagi attempts to speak about. From the trailer, it seems like the film follows the story of four women characters: Ammu’s character is exhausted and distraught with the many prospective grooms who come to see her but don’t wish to marry her. Vidya’s character wages a legal battle against her husband who forces her to divorce her. Keerthi’s character is an unmarried woman who wishes to abort her 20-week pregnancy. Meanwhile, Shaalin faces the wrath of a sexist, misogynistic, controlling society that doesn’t let her live the life she wishes.

Apart from directing, Yashwanth also features in a pivotal role alongside Mayilsamy, Vetri, Adhesh Sudhakar, and Mounica. With music scored by Shaan Rahman, Kannagi has cinematography by Ramji and editing by K Sarathkumar.

Produced By M Ganesh And J Dhanush under their Skymoon Entertainment And E5 Entertainment banners, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15. Notably, the film will clash with Saba Nayagan, starring Keerthi’s actor-husband Ashok Selvan.

