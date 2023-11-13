Kannada star Prabhik Mogaveer: Open to being bad on screen

November 13, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated November 14, 2023 05:47 pm IST

Mechanical engineer Prabhik Mogaveer blames his passion for cinema for not taking up an engineering job. “Films fascinate me and one day, on an impulse, I decided to take the plunge,” says the young writer, director and producer, who has been in the Kannada film industry for over a decade now.

He is currently working on Raven, a psychological thriller. “We are done with all the pre-production work and the shooting will commence soon in and around Bengaluru and Mangaluru”. Television actor Dilip Pai (Road Romeo) plays a pivotal role in the film, says Prabhik who plays the antagonist. Swapan Shettigar, Kumkum, and Suchendra Prasad are also part of the project.

Prabhik started his acting career with the Kannada film Nagavalli Vs Apthamithraru, which was directed by Shankar Arun and featured Vikram Karthik and Vaishnavi Menon. He wrote, directed and produced Gadiyara in 2020, which featured Raj Deepak Shetty, Sharat Lohitashwa, Suchendra Prasad and Sheetal Shetty.

There are two projects, Shanthiyannu Kaledukollabedi and an untitled one, Prabhik says which complete including post production work. “We are currently in talks to sell them to a production house. Gadiyara Prabhik says, despite being released during the pandemic, managed to get noticed. “Though one cannot call it a commercial success, the film created a buzz for us. One does not need money to make a film. One needs talent, planning and strategy.”

Raven, which Prabhik has written and produced the film, besides acted in, is directed by Ved. “He has worked as a film editor for years and is a good friend of mine. He was looking for a project to direct and we decided to collaborate to steer the project ahead.”

Open to donning any role on screen, Prabhik says he started his career with a tiny, negative role in Tanike, which was followed by Shantiannu Kaledukollabedi. “Then came the role of a villain again in Asurana Kaiyalli Parijata.”

The character has shades of grey which Prabhik says, he enjoyed portraying. “I decided I can play a villain too. I am a huge fan of the late Raghuvaran, and am happy being bad on screen.” Prabhik plans to head to Udupi with the cast and crew to complete Raven’s shooting schedule. “If all goes well, we plan to release Raven in 2024.”