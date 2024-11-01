Kannada star Dhananjaya to marry girlfriend Dhanyatha

Kannada star Dhananjaya is set to marry his girlfriend Dhanyatha in 2025. The couple made their relationship official through a video on social media.

Hailing from Chitradurga, Dhanyatha works as a gynaecologist in Bengaluru. She completed her education in Mysuru, Dhananjaya’s hometown. According to reports, Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha were in a relationship for sometime now.

The couple is set to get married in a wedding ceremony at the Exhibition Ground in Mysuru on February 16. Cinema celebrities, politicians and noted personalities from several industries are expected to attend the event.

On the work front, the actor is working on Anna From Mexico. It is his second collaboration with director Shankar Guru after Badava Rascal. The actor is also the lead of Uttarakaanda, the big-budget gangster drama directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by KRG Studios.

Dhananjaya was last seen inKotee, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal. He will also play the lead in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a historical drama to be directed by TS Nagabharana. He has teamed up with Daredevil Musthafa director Shashank Soghal for Jingo.

