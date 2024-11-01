ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada star Dhananjaya to marry girlfriend Dhanyatha

Updated - November 01, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Actor Dhananjaya announced his wedding with girlfriend Dhanyatha through a video on Instagram

The Hindu Bureau

Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada star Dhananjaya is set to marry his girlfriend Dhanyatha in 2025. The couple made their relationship official through a video on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kotee’ movie review: Dhananjaya gives it his all as an honest middle class man

Hailing from Chitradurga, Dhanyatha works as a gynaecologist in Bengaluru. She completed her education in Mysuru, Dhananjaya’s hometown. According to reports, Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha were in a relationship for sometime now.

The couple is set to get married in a wedding ceremony at the Exhibition Ground in Mysuru on February 16. Cinema celebrities, politicians and noted personalities from several industries are expected to attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Jingo’: Dhananjaya to play the lead in ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ director Shashank Soghal’s next

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the work front, the actor is working on Anna From Mexico. It is his second collaboration with director Shankar Guru after Badava Rascal. The actor is also the lead of Uttarakaanda, the big-budget gangster drama directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by KRG Studios.

Dhananjaya was last seen inKotee, directed by Parameshwar Gundkal. He will also play the lead in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a historical drama to be directed by TS Nagabharana. He has teamed up with Daredevil Musthafa director Shashank Soghal for Jingo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US