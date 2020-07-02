Kannada star Anusha Rodrigues looks forward to shooting again

Bengaluru

02 July 2020 11:25 IST

With the lifting of the lockdown, the actor who played the leading lady in ‘Dinga’, is busy with roles on the small and big screen

Anusha Rodrigues is popular as Madhura from the hit TV series Sriman Srimathi in Karnataka. And currently she is playing the antagonist in Evalu Sujata which is being aired on Colors Kannada.

The young actor won the Ms South India 2014 title organised by Infant School of Fashion. Having nurtured a dream of acting since childhood, Anusha started her career with Krishnaleela. “I played Ajay Rao’s sister,” says Anusha. Her next roles were as the lead in Jalsa, Loudspeaker and Dinga. She found an opening in the Telugu film industry too and was part of a musical album, Ee Sneham.

Dinga, directed by Abhishek Jain, ran in theatres for 25 days and before opportunity could knock on Anusha’s door, the industry went into lock-down to contain COVID-19. “It was a trying time for most actors and technicians as many livelihoods were affected.”

Now that the Kannada film industry has resumed work, Anusha is happy. Having started her career on the small screen, Anusha has resumed work in the same medium. “I play a negative character in Evalu Sujata. The serial will be telecast on weekends between 6 and 7 pm on Colors Kannada.” Anusha is looking forward to her next film Daari Yavidayya Vaikumtakke, which will be directed by Siddu Poornachandra and she will share the screen with actor Vardhan (Hafta fame).

Anusha says working in Sriman Srimathi for a year and a half was not monotonous as, “the serial was not very different from a film. It had songs and very filmy style of acting.” Praising Abhishek, the director of Dinga and Loudspeaker, Anusha says, “The manner in which he portrays the characters is unique. Dinga was completely shot on a mobile phone, so that was also a challenging experience.”

Anusha plays a middle-aged woman in the film and she will soon be signing a film with director Kantha Kannalli.