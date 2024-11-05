Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ qualifies for Oscars 2025

The Kannada short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has qualified for the Oscars 2025. The movie, directed by Chidananda S Naik, has got selected in the Live Action Short Film category.

The 15-minute film was part of Chidananda’s year-end exercise at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In May, 2024, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know had clinched the La Cinef for Best Short at the Cannes Film Festival.

On November 05, 2024, the FTII took to social media to announce that the Kannada film has been qualified for the Oscars. The movie’s qualification comes after it emerged winner at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival.

The film’s narrative is centred around an elderly woman who steals the village rooster. This act sets the villagers on a desperate quest to retrieve the missing bird and restore the sun’s light.

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is derived from Kannada folklore. Suraj Thakur is the cinematographer while Manoj V is the movie’s editor. Abhishek Kadam has done the sound designing.