GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ qualifies for Oscar 2025

Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, directed by Chidananda S Naik, had won the La Cinef top honour at the Cannes Film Festival

Published - November 05, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Behind the scenes of ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’

Behind the scenes of ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FTIIOfficial

The Kannada short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know has qualified for the Oscars 2025. The movie, directed by Chidananda S Naik, has got selected in the Live Action Short Film category.

Cannes 2024: Mysuru filmmaker Chidananda S Naik bags La Cinef top prize

The 15-minute film was part of Chidananda’s year-end exercise at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In May, 2024, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know had clinched the La Cinef for Best Short at the Cannes Film Festival.

On November 05, 2024, the FTII took to social media to announce that the Kannada film has been qualified for the Oscars. The movie’s qualification comes after it emerged winner at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival.

The film’s narrative is centred around an elderly woman who steals the village rooster. This act sets the villagers on a desperate quest to retrieve the missing bird and restore the sun’s light.

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Kannada short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ to be screened

Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know is derived from Kannada folklore. Suraj Thakur is the cinematographer while Manoj V is the movie’s editor. Abhishek Kadam has done the sound designing.

Published - November 05, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.