Kannada filmmaker Satya Prakash turns actor

October 03, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

D Satya Prakash, who made the National Award-winning Ondalla Eradalla, is set to star as the lead character in his next directorial. The yet to be titled film will also have rookie actor Atharva Prakash in a prominent role.

This will be the first major outing as an actor for Satya Prakash, who debuted as a director with the critically-acclaimed Rama Rama Re. The film, released in 2016, went on to win the Karnataka State Award. The new project will be Satya Prakash’s fourth movie as a director, and he will be producing it under his banner Satya Pictures. The film is touted to have a good mix of comedy and fantasy elements.

Satya Prakash’s previous film was Man of the Match, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The film, a black comedy with a film-within-a-film narrative, was produced by PRK Productions.

