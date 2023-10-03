HamberMenu
Kannada filmmaker Satya Prakash turns actor

Satya Prakash will play the lead role in his fourth directorial film, which will be produced under his banner Satya Pictures

October 03, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Satya Prakash (right) with Atharva Prakash

Satya Prakash (right) with Atharva Prakash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

D Satya Prakash, who made the National Award-winning Ondalla Eradalla, is set to star as the lead character in his next directorial. The yet to be titled film will also have rookie actor Atharva Prakash in a prominent role.

This will be the first major outing as an actor for Satya Prakash, who debuted as a director with the critically-acclaimed Rama Rama Re. The film, released in 2016, went on to win the Karnataka State Award. The new project will be Satya Prakash’s fourth movie as a director, and he will be producing it under his banner Satya Pictures. The film is touted to have a good mix of comedy and fantasy elements.

Satya Prakash’s previous film was Man of the Match, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The film, a black comedy with a film-within-a-film narrative, was produced by PRK Productions.

