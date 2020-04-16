Kannada filmmaker Aravind Kaushik: It is cool to be a 'Somberi'

Though there have been many mixed reactions to the lockdown and extension, most filmmakers are looking at it as a boon. Director Aravind Kaushik, known for Nam Areal Ondina, was ready to promote his latest film, Steel Paathre Saamaan, when COVID-19 pushed everyone indoors.

However, not being one to cry over spilt milk, Aravind has taken to the social media to promote and create events for people. “This is a crazy time for many. It is hard for some to stay locked up at home. How much TV or videos can one watch? The three characters in my film are called Steel, Paathre and Saamaan. They are not a part of the rat race. They love staying at home,” says Aravind, who last week launched the song ‘Somberi - It is cool to be a Somberi (Lazy one) on his You Tube channel, BlackTicket Studios.

Even in the film, he says the three are shown as lazy people who refuse to step out of their homes. “Earlier this attitude was considered negative and being lazy was bad. But, now, with the lockdown, we are trying to tell people that it is okay to be lazy and stay home.”

There is also an online activity where people can share what they are doing at home. “We launched the song as it seemed apt for the current situation. Through the song we are telling people that it is cool to be a somberi.”

Sharing tales

The other activity that Aravind has started online is CloseUp Stories — a weekly series where people from the film fraternity are invited to choose a short story and act it out in a five-to-six minute video, which will be uploaded on YouTube. “Before they go ahead with the story, we will need to approve it. We are looking at stories that have a message,” states the director.

On the title, Aravind says, “Close ups are an important part of filmmaking. During the lockdown we wanted to do something experimental. We came up with people creating a two-minute script, using their imagination. The actor has to become a character from the story and narrate it in a short span.”

Aravind started off this series with his performance in Group Photo, about a boy who wants to go back in time to when he was a class seven student, and lived a life sans technology, social media and television news channels. The second in the series is narrated by actor Sundar and was uploaded on April 15 at 7 pm.

Aravind is also inviting stories and short scripts from people. Those interested can mail him on studiosblackticket@gmail.com