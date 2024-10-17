Sundar S on Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide: We worked theatre elements while making this film

The title of the film, Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide, (investigation of the incident is almost done) is a common enough phrase for a Kannadiga. The title also does not leave any doubt of the genre — preparing you for a crime thriller or a murder mystery.

Releasing on October 18 under the Karadayi Studios banner, Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide is produced by Chinthan Kambanna, written and directed by Sundar S and includes a cast of Mahin Kuber, Mutturaj T, Pradeep Kumar, Raj Gagan, Shivu byra, Madhu B J, Ganesh R and Chinthan himself. Shot in and around Bengaluru Mohan MS and Jagadeesh RJ have shot Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide. Sundar, an active member of the theatre group, Ranga Vismaya, talks about the film, its genesis and more amidst the pre-release press meet in SVR Theatre, Malleswaram. Apart from being made by theatre enthusiasts, Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide’s 90 minute run time makes it stand out from the regular two-and-a-half hour or three-hour norm, says the 33-year-old director.

The team joined hands to create the film and we worked with a tight budget.” The team, Sundar says, used the tight budget to its advantage. “Ninety minutes works to tell a taut crime story. We did not want to create any lag in the narration and have avoided unnecessary elements that might bore the audience.”

Sundar, an MBA graduate, quit working in a pharmaceutical company eight years ago to pursue theatre. “Except for Chintan, the rest of us have been part of a theatre group called Ranga Baduku, where we have staged many Kannada plays.”

While working in theatre, Sundar says, they would also create and discuss film stories. “We decided to make Prakarana Tanikha Hantadallide . As we could not get money for the project, Chintan took it upon himself to finance the film.” Sundar says while he has never been a part of the film industry, he has friends who are from the world of cinema for years. “We worked with the elements of theatre while making this film. Theatre persons look at the stage as a sacred space for them to perform, and we have created the film with a similar perspective.”

In theatre, Sundar says, everyone does everything. “A person will act, help with costumes, set and design and work backstage. In theatre, every person is involved in the storyline and characters from start to finish. Each player is not just familiar with the story, but also how their fellow actors will act it out.” Sundar, who dreams of making more films, insists he will never give up theatre. He has praise for Rakthan S Gowda. “He comes with a long innings in the film industry and helped us with screenplay and dialogues.”

